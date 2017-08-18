'Nier: Automata' sales news: Developer company PlatinumGames saved by Yoko Taro

Official release date poster for "NieR: Automata." A new downloadable content is going to be released on May 2. Platinum Games website

"Nier: Automata" has swooped in to save troubled developer company PlatinumGames by boosting sales and job applications for the company after a reported 1.5 million sales since its release in February.

According to a tweet by PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya, the future of the company seems more optimistic now than ever, all thanks, he said, to "Nier: Automata" and its director Yoko Taro.

ニーアの成功はプラチナにこれまでとは違うファン層をもたらし且つスタッフの成長、成功体験、優秀な就職志望者の増加と計り知れない恩恵を与えてくれた…本来は全て俺がやらなければならない事だった…情けない話だがプラチナはヨコオさんに救われたと言っても過言ではない…感謝してもしきれません… — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) August 13, 2017

The tweet, in a translation by NeoGAF, reads, "Nier's success has to this point given Platinum a new fanbase, a growing staff, a brilliant success story, an increase in qualified job applicants and a great benefit. Normally, I can't help but do everything by myself... it's a pitiful story, but to say that Yoko-san saved Platinum would not be an exaggeration. I cannot thank him enough." Responding to Kamiya's tweet, game director Taro wrote of his gratitude on his own Twitter account.

The tweet is translated by Google Translate as "Thanks to the support of the Platinum people, I was really saved by both work and spirit ... It is an honor to be able to make games together. Thank you very much."

"Nier: Automata" was kept under close eye by the public after a marathon of disappointments from PlatinumGames, the latest being the cancellation of PlatinumGames' "Scalebound" in January. "Scalebound" was a highly anticipated release under Microsoft that was previously delayed in 2016 before being killed entirely early this year.

"Star Fox Zero," another PlatinumGames release that was reviewed to have bad motion controls and boring missions, was launched a year prior to "Nier: Automata." The video game version of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" also came out in May 2016 to reviews calling it dull and repetitive.

"Nier: Automata" is a story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 in a quest to reclaim their home from the powerful machines that invaded them.

The game was released in Japan on Feb. 23, 2017.