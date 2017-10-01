'NieR: Automata' news: Game creators planning a remake and a sequel

"NieR: Automata" cover art for PlayStation 4 Facebook/NieR:Automata

Since its release last March, "NieR: Automata" has sold over two million copies around the world. This successful run of the sales performance of the role-playing game (RPG) from Square Enix has its creators motivated to do a remake of the first title (PlayStation 3, 2010) and a sequel to the current one.

Game director Yoko Taro, designer Yosuke Saito, producer Takahisa Taura composer Keiichi Okabe and character designer Akihiko Toshida expressed their intentions of working together again as response to the "NieR: Automata's" potential of becoming a gaming franchise.

In a published interview by Japanese video game magazine, Famitsu, Yoko Taro said that the remake of "Nier" for the PlayStation 4 and PC is highly dependent on Square Enix. Yosuke Saito said that if the sequel gets a go signal, new elements — where inputs from the fans will be highly considered — will be included.

Speaking in behalf of Platinum Games, Takahisa Taura mentioned that because "NieR: Automata" is doing exceptionally well in the market, making a sequel to the game has a very high possibility. In Japan alone, the RPG from Square Enix sold 350,000 copies, excluding the digital sales. Worldwide sales of the PC version on the gaming platform Steam alone reached 600,000.

In the later part of the interview, Akihiko Yoshida said that creating the characters for the world of "NieR: Automata" was a complicated process because it had to be a follow-through to the first game. The same kind of fluidity must be observed for the upcoming sequel.

Back in July, at the San Diego Comic-Con, Platinum Games hinted that their hit-maker game has the possibility of future titles since the current game does not have a specific ending. There will also be a possibility for gameplay streaming, which will focus more still on the game's story which will play a big role in longer-term user engagements.