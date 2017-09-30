'NieR: Automata' news: Blu-ray discs of the live concert sells out fast at TGS 2017

2B, the lead character of NieR: Automata in full action during a boss battle "Nier: Automata" website

A limited edition blu-ray disc of the music of the bizarre role-playing game, "NieR: Automata" sold out fast in the Tokyo Game Show 2017 that opened its exhibition halls last Sept. 21.

This special package of the game did not last long in the display shelves because all the exhibition-exclusive bundles were signed by the game creators. Signatures of Yoko Taro, Yosuke Saito, Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi and Akihiko Yoshida were written in gold on the front side of the package.

Sold still at its regular price of 6,200 Yen ($60), the signed version of the blu-ray discs were sold at the Square Enix Music booth at the TGS floor. The disc contains the live concert of the music heard in "NieR" and "NieR: Automata."

Stocks were limited each day, with the copies selling out even before the morning was over. This same tactic to sell music CDs and Blu-rays was also seen at last year's TGS.

Game reviews have called "NieR: Automata" a graphic colossus for its stunning game world, as well as an existentialist's experience for the gameplay and the storyline. The soundtrack of the game is a very special treat to the players since this helps further in the immersion of the game.

The music of "NieR," which came out in 2010, was composed by Keiichi Okabe with Kakeru Ishihama and Keigo Hoashi, who were also part of the his studio — Monaca. Takafumi Nishimura from Cavia also took part in this historical conception. Last March 29, the original soundtrack of "NieR: Automata" had a worldwide release. The game's OST featured the same Monaca team and Emi Evans on the vocals.

Because of the success of the sequel, Square Enix has started hiring to form a Japanese team for potential "NieR" projetcs.