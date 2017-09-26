'NieR: Automata' news: 2 million game copies sold, possible sequel rumored

2B is one of the three protagonists of NieR: Automata and is considered as the poster-girl for the game. Steam/NieR: Automata

"2B or not 2B?" might be the question Square Enix is asking itself right now, as the game studio may be planning on making a sequel for "NieR: Automata," continuing the saga of one of its protagonists named 2B.

Released across several platforms last Feb. 27 by developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix, "NieR: Automata" has since sold as much as 2 million game digital and physical copies for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC. The official twitter account for the game took to social media and tweeted the developer and publisher's gratitude towards the players for making the success possible.

Broken down per platform, 600,000 of the sales were attributed to the Steam online game market for PC, while the remaining 1.39 million copies sold were for the PS4. The game's commercial success, according to One Angry Gamer blog, is due to its compelling storyline, as well as its appealing characters.

The game not only won critical and consumer approval, but it also saved the company, as stated by PlatinumGames co-founder Hideki Kamiya. Kamiya also added that "NieR: Automata" creator Yoko Taro played one of the most significant roles in saving their company since the praise and the sales for the game drew the attention of Square Enix to their development studio.

In fact, Square Enix has allegedly been planning for the future of the "NieR" franchise and its potential sequels. Their recruitment page, unfortunately in Japanese, only has a listing for "NieR scenario staff" as of writing. Still, some fans may see this as a hint to a sequel for the game.

As a celebration of the 2 million sales, "NieR: Automata" was offered on Steam at a discounted price of $38.99, instead of the regular $59.99. The downloadable content (DLC) for the game, named "3C3C1D119440927," however, was not included in the discounted purchase and will have to be bought at the full DLC price of $13.99.

Both the base game and its DLC are available on Steam for the PC and the PlayStation Store for the PS4.