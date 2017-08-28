'Nidhogg 2' review: Sequel features same combat system, different art style

A gameplay screenshot of Messhof's "Nidhogg 2." Messhof

Developer Messhof's "Nidhogg 2" and is still reminiscent of the first game that drew the fans to it, with a bit of tweak here and there. It is certainly not for everybody, but what are people saying about this seemingly odd retro-inspired game?

The game possesses a fairly simple concept of pitting two players against each other, which is very akin to "Nidhogg." This time around, players will have access to more weapons. Apart from the rapier, they are able to use daggers, broad swords and bows. There is also a new online multiplayer option with a straightforward user control layout.

The most notable improvement to the game is the graphics. It is definitely more colorful this time around. The art style, spearheaded by Toby Dixon, and graphics are described as somewhat grotesque. The style most certainly won't be able to please the general public but is catered to those who have a specific appreciation for the absurdity and humor that the game provides.

There are multiple stages that have different mechanics and visuals, which will highly affect players' strategy going in each instance. The game is not difficult to learn, but it is unpredictable in nature. Players can block arrows with their swords, disarm opponents depending on each weapon type, or decisively win a match with melee finishers.

There is a single-player mode for those who want to enjoy the game by themselves. However, Flickering Myth took some issue with the artificial intelligence (AI) of the in-game opponents, saying that enemies are too easy to handle due to them being passive most of the time. When the game goes on further, the AI improves but there are exploitable patterns that players can take advantage of to advance to the next stage.

"Nidhogg 2" is now available on the PlayStation 4, Mac OS and Windows PC.