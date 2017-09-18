Nicki Minaj romance news: 'Regret in Your Tears' singer happily dating Nas

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Eight months after her split with rapper Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj is back in the dating scene. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter is rumored to be dating hip-hop artist, Nas, whose real name is Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones.

Their romance came to light when a source revealed to E! News that Minaj and Nas have been together since May, and are still in the early stages of their relationship.

"Nicki is not the type to date around," the source continued. "They are still getting to know each other."

It was in May when Minaj and Nas first sparked relationship rumors after the "Super Bass" hitmaker posted a photo cozying up to him on Instagram. Since then, they have been spending a lot of time together.

Then on Sept. 13, Minaj and Nas fueled those dating rumors even more after celebrating the latter's 44th birthday together at the Pool Lounge in New York City. While there, the pair was caught on video showing some intense PDA.

With this, Minaj discussed rumors that have been swirling about her and the "If I Ruled the World" singer during her guest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." While she did not confirm the speculations, she admitted that they have had sleepovers.

"We didn't do the..." Minaj said, implying they have not had sex. "I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. [But] I might make an exception to the rule for him because he's so dope."

For now, Minaj is busy working on her currently untitled fourth studio album, her first since 2014's "The Pinkprint." The album will include already released singles, "No Frauds," "Regret in Your Tears," and "Changed It." It will also feature a collaboration with musician DJ Mustard. No official date has been set.