Nicki Minaj and Nas collaboration: 'Anaconda' singer wants to separate work from private life

Maolen Estomagulang

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, August 30, 2015.REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Nas, whose real name is Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones, expressed his desire to one day collaborate with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj. However, the latter is not too keen on the idea.

While they could potentially produce a beautiful musical collaboration, Minaj reportedly said she would rather not work with Nas. This is because the 34-year-old Trinidadian-born American rapper and singer wants to separate her love life from her work life.

"For now, she wants to keep their love life and professional life separate," a source told Hollywood Life, adding, "Their situation is actually pretty cute right now because Nas is trying to break down those walls and change her mind by using fun, creative tactics."

Whenever they hang out together, the 43-year-old rapper reportedly breaks into freestyle raps hoping Minaj joins in. Unfortunately, the latter is not taking the bait.

Their romance was first introduced to the public in late May after "The Night Is Still Young" hit maker posted a photo of herself cozying up to Nas on Instagram along with the caption, "Only KINGS recognize QUEENS."

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

After months of speculation, Minaj confirmed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that something was brewing between her and Nas. However, at the time, she said they have not had sex yet as she wanted to celibate for a year.

"He's the king. He is the King of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the Queen of Queens," Minaj said, adding, "I have a lot of respect for him. And, you know, he's kind of cute, too."

Prior to Nas, Minaj dated rapper Meek Mill in early 2015, and even made a joint appearance at the X-Games in Austin, Texas. After two years of dating, it was announced that they had ended their romance because there was allegedly a big communication problem between them.

