Nick Jonas' 'Remember, I Told You' video star-studded with Anne-Marie and Mike Posner
Sexily clad in just a plain white shirt, jogger pants and white sneakers, Nick Jonas continues to make women drool in his latest star-studded music video, "Remember I Told You."
The video, which took a year in the making, first started when Jonas was co-headlining his "Future Now" tour with female American singer Demi Lovato. In that tour, they were joined by Mike Posner, who served as the main act for almost every show. Jonas shared to Rolling Stone that Posner got into his in-progress song as they were on his studio bus. With that interest, Posner jumped in to quickly work on his verse.
Joined by several gorgeous models, including English singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter Mike Posner, Jonas' "Remember I Told You" video was smashing despite the video showing only people doing random things in a small, minimalist, white room.
The music video starts with the lead guy with his back against the wall. Suddenly, a couple of girls casually stroll through the opposite doors of the room as they strike a pose in the middle afterward. As the room gets more crowded, the group decides to have fun by filling the space with boxful of feathers, extinguishing the vandalized room, riding a stationary bike and, of course, pillow fight. Anne-Marie and Posner truly made the video more interesting with their welcomed feature.
The single was released through Island Records and Safehouse Records last May. In an exclusive set visit made by E! News, Nick shared that "Remember I Told You" talks about a connection that "doesn't quite evolve to a relationship." He described it as being on the edge and full of disappointment because something special was bound to happen but it did not. The soul of the song seems deep, is it about something experienced by the famed young musician?
