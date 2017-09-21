Niall Horan news: 'On My Own' singer admits he would date Lily Collins

Singer Niall Horan of the band One Direction performs on ABC's Good Morning America inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Former One Direction member Niall James Horan admitted that he has a crush on actress Lily Collins. He made the revelation in an interview with Irish radio station, SPIN South West.

During the interview, radio hosts Ed Roche and Meghann Scully asked Horan to name a woman he would love to date, to which he answered: "Lily Collins." After the radio chat, "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" star immediately followed him on Instagram.

"Lily Collins has been liking nearly every picture of Niall's so what I'd like to know is why haven't they started dating yet," one netizen said. "I always see Niall and Lily Collins liking each other's pictures, can they like get together," the other one said.

While many are hoping it will blossom into a romance, the 24-year-old singer and songwriter has previously made it clear that he is not yet ready to enter into a romantic relationship. Also, he opted to concentrate on his solo music career first.

As a matter of fact, Horan hopes to release his debut studio album, "Flicker," on Oct. 20. He has also been busy with the "Flicker Sessions 2017" concert circuit. Horan recently returned from Tokyo, Japan, and is set to perform next at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

"I've been so busy between studios," the "On My Way" said the singer in an interview. "Landed the other day when I had a week vacation – landed at noon and went straight to a rehearsal room with my new band for 6 or 7 hours. The album was long days, so we were recording everything live full band. We're talking 11/12 hour days, every day which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know. [I have] no time for Tinder."

A possible romance with Collins would have to wait.