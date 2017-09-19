Niall Horan new album news: Singer releases single, 'Flicker' cover art

Album cover art for Niall Horan's "Flicker," coming out Oct. 20 Twitter/NiallOfficial

Former One Direction member Niall Horan is finally releasing his solo album and he has dropped his first single to celebrate.

"Too Much to Ask" premiered on Sept. 14 and the singer took to Twitter to hype up fans.

"My new single [and] one of my favourites on the album 'Too Much to Ask' is out at midnight EST," he said on the social media site. "It's a very special song to me and I hope you like it."

The cover art for his upcoming album "Flicker" has also been released. Funnily enough, fans reportedly did double takes when they first saw the photo. The font style of the album title makes it look like "F—er" instead of "Flicker" and fans took to Twitter to poke fun at the design.

"For a split second I thought Niall Horan's album was called F***er and it made me incredibly happy. Sadly it's just me being blind and tired," one user tweeted.

His upcoming album release might also be making the 24-year-old star a little nostalgic. He told BBC about how One Direction's first gig was an absolute disaster from his point of view.

It was in December 2011 when the boy band played at the Watford Colosseum. The group had just reached No. 1 with their first-ever hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

"We've refused to talk about it ever since. It was a disaster. We were just a joke," he admitted. "Anything we rehearsed just went out the window. It was our first ever gig and we just didn't know what... was going on."

Of course, despite that, the performance was still rated four stars by the Watford Observer. The atmosphere during the performance was described as "warm and bubbly" and the band was predicted to be heading towards greater success.

Niall Horan's new album "Flicker" comes out on Friday, Oct. 20.