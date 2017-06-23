'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' release date, online multiplayer details revealed
Level-5 and Bandai Namco Entertainment have confirmed details about "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," including an online multiplayer expansion.
Speaking to Bandai Namco community manager Dalton Link at Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017 last June 15, as cited by Gematsu, Level-5 CEO Hino Akihiro confirmed that "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will have an online multiplayer mode. It allows user to play online with their friends in various capacities.
While Akihiro did not broadly expound what sort of multiplayer gameplay fans can expect, he offered a few insights about the gameplay mechanics. He said, "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is a role-playing game that uses a third-person perspective.
Players complete several quests with set objectives to advance through the story. They also have the ability to build and manage a kingdom, focusing on the arrangement of workforces within the town.
Akihiro also discussed which of the characters will be back. While he refused to mention any specific characters from the first game "Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch," he did mention that there will be familiar faces in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom."
"Although I can confirm that there will be all sorts of cool characters in this sequel, for now, the characters that are returning will remain secret," the 48-year-old game developer reiterated. "I would love for our fans to play the game and enjoy the surprises."
Akihiro went ahead to say that playing "Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch" will enhance the players experience through the Easter eggs that give a gesture and a wink to Oliver's story. However, it is not necessary to play the 2011 game first.
"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will come out for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 on Nov. 10.
