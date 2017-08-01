'Ni No Kuni 2: The Revenant Kingdom' gameplay revealed; expect real-time focused fast-paced JRPG

The gameplay of "Ni No Kuni 2" has been revamped to be a more reactive and fast paced compared to its predecessor. Bandai Namco has released 30 minutes' worth of footage of the gameplay, and from the looks of it, it has been improved significantly compared to its predecessor.

Video game developer Level-5 has taken a different approach in the gameplay of "Ni No Kuni 2" and has eliminated some of the classic Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) elements of the first installment. The team behind the game have created a system wherein in-combat menus are altogether eliminated in favor of faster and reactive type of combat gameplay that happens in real time. This is to promote a more exhilarating gameplay experience that strays away from the niche JRPG style like "Persona 5" and "Final Fantasy," taking cues from Western games.

Timing and player reactions will also play a big role in combat, adding a whole new dynamic to the game, wherein the previous game relied heavily on grinding and leveling to ensure victory in combat. The familiar system, which is the Pokemon-like aspect of the game, has also been changed. The focus has been shifted toward the main protagonist, Evan, and his friends fighting alongside creatures known as "Higgledies," which are sprites that provide elemental support, as opposed to being controlled in combat.

The overall appearance of the game has been maintained to be faithful to the first installment, with Yoshiyuke Momose, former Studio Ghibli animator, spearheading character design and animation. The art style is what drew many of the previous game's fans into it by marketing itself to be a Ghibli-esque inspired video game.

"Ni No Kuni 2" will be featuring a new mode called "Kingdom Mode," wherein Evan creates his own kingdom. GameSpot reported that at a certain point in the game, Evan will have to take charge of building his kingdom, which players will get to do for themselves — serving as an immersive experience in executing monarch responsibilities over their subjects. This simple touch will definitely satiate returning fans' appetite for new in-game features activities to explore.

Originally set to be released for November this year, Bandai Namco has decided to delay the release of "Nu Ni Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom" to Jan. 19, 2018 on PS4 and PC.