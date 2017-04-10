Nexus 5X Android 7.1.2 update: Nougat upgrade now available for some Google handsets
Owners of Google's handheld devices are getting a Nougat update for Android, with version 7.1.2 rolled out for Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C starting last weekend.
The update mostly included bug fixes. Some of the issues these addressed include the pink banding of some cameras and the audio popping encountered by users. It also resolved the early shutdown issue encountered by some owners of Google Pixel handsets.
Aside from bug fixes, the update improved fingerprint swiping and the Bluetooth performance of these handsets. It also incorporated a security patch to resolve a previously reported vulnerability, as well as an issue with battery usage alerts. The update also included some interface changes for the Pixel C.
Prior to the rollout, Google put the update on beta mode for the Nexus 5X.
GottaBeMobile took the 7.1.2 update on a road test using the Nexus 5X phone, and the reviewer reported that the phone is performing well with the update. The review also mentioned that no battery drain has been reported — a problem that may arise when new software updates are installed. The website recommended that Nexus 5X users to install this, despite the amount of time that the installation can consume.
The file size of 7.1.2 is big, coming in at more than 100 MB. As such, it may take time before Google Pixel and Nexus users will be able to download this. The large size also means that at least 10 minutes is needed to complete the installation process.
The rollout, which started over the weekend, is staggered, probably to lighten the load, given the large file size. However, those who want to get their hands on the update can download it directly from Google.
Unfortunately, the update spells bad news for the owners of Nexus 6 and 9. These two handsets did not receive the last update, and it is not scheduled to be updated soon. This signals the end of support for these older models.
