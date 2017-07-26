Next James Bond: New film confirmed for 2019, Daniel Craig to return?

Agent 007 will soon be back in action. Eon Productions and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer have officially announced that 25th installment in the long-running "James Bond" franchise is in development.

The announcement was made through a press statement released on Monday, July 24. The currently untitled film will be released in the United States on Nov. 8, 2019, while it will open in theaters in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world at an earlier date.

There is no news yet on who will play James Bond, though it was already revealed that the as-yet-untitled film will be written by Robert Wade and Neal Purvis and produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

In a past interview, Daniel Craig, who has played Agent 007 since 2005, admitted has not considered doing another "James Bond" installment after 2015's "Spectre." But if he were to do another film, it would only be for the money.

"I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," the 49-year-old English actor said in an interview with the Time Out. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

Craig went ahead to say that it does not matter who takes over as James Bond and advised his successor to "make it better, that's all."

Currently, Idris Elba, James Norton and Damian Lewis are said to be frontrunners for the iconic role.

"Don't be s---," Craig advised his successor. "You've got to step up. People do not make movies like this any more. This is really rare now. So don't be s---."

Nonetheless, fans remain hopeful that Craig will ultimately reprise the iconic spy role. More details about the 25th installment of "James Bond" will be revealed soon.