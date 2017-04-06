New 'Spider-Man' PS4 game release date, news: Game publisher debunks rumors of 2017 release

Game developer Insomniac Games has debunked rumors suggesting that the upcoming PlayStation 4 (PS4)-exclusive "Spider-Man" game is slated for a 2017 release.

The 2017 release date was originally announced by Ryan Penagos, the vice president and executive editor of Marvel Digital Media, during an E3 presentation in 2016 — the same event where Insomniac Games first announced that it was working on this game. He said, "There's even more on the horizon for 2017, like Spider-Man coming to PlayStation 4 and 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' coming to Xbox One, PS4, and PC." The live stream was captured on video and posted by Reddit user GamingSince95.

His announcement has led many to speculate that the game will be released as a tie-in to "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the first solo title of Tom Holland, who first played the superhero in "Captain America: Civil War." However, this theory has since been debunked on Polygon by Jay Ong, Marvel's vice president of games, who said that tie-in projects do not work anymore because little time is given to produce a good game.

Insomniac Games' denial that "Spider-Man PS4" (the working title) will be coming out this 2017 was made via Twitter in response to user Sidharth, who cited a GameSpot article that reported about the alleged the release date. No details were given by the game developer other than saying that the timeframe for the title's release has not yet been announced. For its part, Marvel has yet to release an official statement regarding this issue.

"Spider-Man PS4" will feature the web-slinger as a superhero who is already experienced at taking down big-time criminals in New York. However, it seems that he still struggles with juggling this roles and responsibilities in his personal and professional life. According to Insomniac Games, this title will feature a completely new story about Spider-Man.

Regardless of when it will be released, it seems that Sony Entertainment has a lot in store for Spider-Man fans. Aside from the film and the game, the studio earlier announced that it will be producing two movie spin-offs — featuring Venom and the other focused on the tandem of Black Cat and Silver Sable.