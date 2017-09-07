New screenwriter hired to write 'Maleficent' sequel

A promotional image of Angelina Jolie as Maleficent. Disney Official Website/Maleficent

It looks like a "Maleficent" sequel is finally moving into the production phase. The 2014 Disney movie starring Angelina Jolie became a box-office hit, and has earned praise from millions of audiences worldwide. However, it was not until 2015 when the development team announced a potential sequel for the live-action movie, and now, with a new screenwriter on board, "Maleficent 2" is officially on the tracks of filming.

According to Tracking Board, Jez Butterworth was hired to revise the screenplay for "Maleficent 2." He apparently took the reins from original script writer Linda Woolverton. Butterworth has experience working with other Disney films. He just recently finished writing the screen play for another upcoming live-action Disney movie, "Cruella," the villain in the classic Disney franchise "101 Dalmatians.'

Screen Rant reported that Butterworth has worked on some chart-topping films as well, such as "Spectre" and "Edge of Tomorrow." He was also responsible for the new historical Amazon series "Brittania," set for release in the near future. Cast members of the show include Mackenzie Crook, David Morrissey, and Kelly Reilly.

Joe Roth is also still on board as the main producer of the "Maleficent" sequel, and despite her usual stance of not doing sequels, Angelina Jolie will continue reprising her main role in the film. Other cast members have not been announced, and aside from Jolie, there has been no confirmation from the development team on who among the original cast members will return for filming.

"Maleficent" was first introduced as the iconic villain in the Disney classic "Sleeping Beauty." However, the 2014 movie showed Maleficent in a different light, focusing more on her background story and how she became the horned-villain everyone got to know.

Plot details for "Maleficent 2" are still under wraps, and filming dates are rather unsure as of the moment, as it mainly depends on Jolie's free schedule. The box-office star was recently involved in a messy split with husband Brad Pitt, taking a year off to focus on her family and personal life.

No official release date for the movie has been revealed by Disney, but it is expected to start filming in 2018.