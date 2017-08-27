Life
New Samsung Gear S Smartwatch release expected at the IFA on Aug. 30; to rival Apple Watch 3

Juan Miguel Salonga

Front view of black Samsung Gear S3 smartwatchSamsung official website

The Samsung Gear S3 is one of the best smartwears available in the market today, no wonder the South Korean tech giant will release a follow-up device soon. No official name was given yet to the upcoming Gear S smartwatch, but major details about the new device's price and features will be revealed next week.

As reported by The Verge, the new Samsung Gear S smartwatch will be unveiled at the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) event on Aug. 31. The Berlin trade show in 2016 became the venue for the Samsung Gear S3 unboxing, and the same stage will also be used this year to launch its successor.

The upcoming Gear S smartwear is unofficially tagged as the Samsung Gear S4, which is understandable as it follows the Gear S3 in 2016. Still, there is a possibility that the Gear S series will be rebranded, thus the Gear S4 monicker will not be used.

The Verge also reported that the upcoming Samsung Gear S will be the first smartwear from the company to have Bixby, Samsung's first voice assistant. Tech enthusiasts can also expect major upgrades on the smartwear's battery.

In an interview with CNBC, Samsung mobile division president DJ Koh confirmed that the new Samsung Gear S smartwear will be presented at the electronics trade show in Berlin next week. The Gear S smartwatch will be unveiled just a few days before Samsung's closest rival, Apple, will showcase the Apple Watch Series 3 at their September keynote event. The Samsung Gear S3 smartwear has been outperformed slightly by the Apple Watch 2 where it obtained 14 percent market share in smartwatches compared to Samsung's lower 5.5 percent share.

Following the release of Samsung Gear S3 last year, there has only been a small rise in the smartwear market. Samsung aims to do better with the new Gear S smartwatch by offering unique features to the consumers.

