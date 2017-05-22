New grounds for 'hope' for peace in Middle East, says Donald Trump in Israel

x

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel this morning Reuters

US President Donald Trump has spoken of a 'rare opportunity' to deliver longed-for peace in the Middle East as he arrived in Israel, continuing his tour of the geographic hearts of three main world religions.

In the first of a series of remarks he will make in Israel, he said he had 'new reasons for hope' after talks with leaders of the Arab world in Saudi Arabia.

'We have before us a rare opportunity to bring security and stability and peace to this region and to its people. But we can only get there working together, there is no other way.'

He said Israel had built 'one of the great civilisations: a strong, resilient, determined nation'. Israel was 'forged in the commitment that we can never allow the horrors and atrocities of the last century to be repeated'.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who greeted Trump at Ben Gurion airport, said Israel was equally committed to peace.

Advertisement

He said: 'Israel also shares the commitment to peace that you expressed yesterday. We've already made peace with Egypt and Jordan and Israel's hand is extended in peace to all our nieghbours, including the Palestinians.'

He added: 'The peace we seek is a genuine one, in which the Jewish state is recognised, security remains in Israel's hands, and the conflict ends once and for all.'

No specific mention at this stage was made of precise details of any negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians and prospects of an imminent breakthrough are not believed to be high.

For Trump, the focus remains on defeating the terror threat.

As he left Saudi Arabia, he posted on Facebook: 'Terrorism has spread across the world. DRIVE THEM OUT of your places of worship. DRIVE THEM OUT of your communities. DRIVE THEM OUT of your holy land, and DRIVE THEM OUT OF THIS EARTH! '

He will meet both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, during his visit, which lasts for two days. After this, he will travel to Italy for an audience with Pope Francis.

President Donald Trump sits next to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin during a welcoming ceremony at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv. Reuters

Later today, Trump will make a private visit to the Western Wall and will also visit Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which marks the site of Jesus' death and resurrection.

Trump has opted against moving the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. A senior administration official told Reuters last week that Trump remained committed to his campaign pledge to ultimately relocate the embassy but did not plan to announce such a move while on his trip.