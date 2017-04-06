'New Girl' news: Will Fox renew series for season 7?

While the possibility of a seventh season for "New Girl" is still on the table, series creator/showrunner Liz Meriwether recently confirmed that she had been instructed to write a season 6 finale that could satisfyingly mark the end the FOX comedy.

Meriwether recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and she said she would be happy if Tuesday's finale will serve as the show's end. The showrunner, who is currently filming for another potential FOX comedy series, said the decision is now up to the network.

"We were told to prepare for both versions, so we decided to create a finale that we would be happy with either way — and just hope for a season seven," she stated.

Season 6 left off with Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) learning that they are having a baby. Winston (Lamorne Morris) reunited with his estranged father, thanks to Aly's (Nasim Pedrad) help, while Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) finally found their way back to one another. The episode's parting shot showed Jess and Nick kissing in an elevator.

Basically, everyone had their own happy ending. With FOX still mum about the show's fate, the season 6 finale could also mark new beginnings for the cast. Executive producer Brett Baer spoke with TV Line after the latest episode and he said there is a good chance that the series will be coming back.

"At every turn we keep hearing that the intention is to bring the show back," Baer shared. When asked if some of the current cast members will exit the program, the producer said everyone is still on board for the possible new installment. "Right now, as far as I know, everyone is locked in. It's everyone's intention to come back," he added.

In terms of season 7 plans, Baer did not give too much away to avoid "yank[ing] the audience's chain" since the show is still on the bubble. However, he previously hinted that there had been talks about a 10-year time jump should the comedy return.

FOX is expected to announce the renewal or cancellation of "New Girl" on or before May 2017.