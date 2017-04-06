'New Girl' news: Will Fox renew series for season 7?
While the possibility of a seventh season for "New Girl" is still on the table, series creator/showrunner Liz Meriwether recently confirmed that she had been instructed to write a season 6 finale that could satisfyingly mark the end the FOX comedy.
Meriwether recently caught up with The Hollywood Reporter and she said she would be happy if Tuesday's finale will serve as the show's end. The showrunner, who is currently filming for another potential FOX comedy series, said the decision is now up to the network.
"We were told to prepare for both versions, so we decided to create a finale that we would be happy with either way — and just hope for a season seven," she stated.
Season 6 left off with Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) learning that they are having a baby. Winston (Lamorne Morris) reunited with his estranged father, thanks to Aly's (Nasim Pedrad) help, while Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) finally found their way back to one another. The episode's parting shot showed Jess and Nick kissing in an elevator.
Basically, everyone had their own happy ending. With FOX still mum about the show's fate, the season 6 finale could also mark new beginnings for the cast. Executive producer Brett Baer spoke with TV Line after the latest episode and he said there is a good chance that the series will be coming back.
"At every turn we keep hearing that the intention is to bring the show back," Baer shared. When asked if some of the current cast members will exit the program, the producer said everyone is still on board for the possible new installment. "Right now, as far as I know, everyone is locked in. It's everyone's intention to come back," he added.
In terms of season 7 plans, Baer did not give too much away to avoid "yank[ing] the audience's chain" since the show is still on the bubble. However, he previously hinted that there had been talks about a 10-year time jump should the comedy return.
FOX is expected to announce the renewal or cancellation of "New Girl" on or before May 2017.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea
- Deaf girl severely beaten by her Muslim family for embracing Jesus; Christians urged to pray for her safety
- Chinese Christians injured after resisting Communist move to install cameras in their churches as part of 'crackdown'
- ISIS bomb attack kills 17 members of same family, including disabled girl and 3-year-old boy in Mosul massacre
- Muslim births will soon outpace Christian births – while more Christians are dying than Muslims
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims