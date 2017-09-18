New Fitbit Trackers 2017 features, specs: Ionic boasts relative SpO2 sensor, built-in GPS and more

The ticker symbol for Fitbit is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 23, 2016. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

Fitbit is officially getting into the computerized wristwatch business with its latest tracker, the Fitbit Ionic. It is the company's first true smartwatch which boasts relative SpO2 sensor and a built-in Global Positioning System (GPS). It also has an improved heart rate tracking capability and a water resistance feature.

After releasing tracking devices, the global wearable brand unveils its first smartwatch. Fitbit Ionic is currently the company's top-end fitness and sports tracker. It is not only built for fitness and health tracking; it also includes smart features like the contactless payments, onboard music and smart.

Via its new relative SpO2, the new Fitbit device now estimates a user's blood oxygen level, which serves as an indicator of sleep apnea. Its improved multi-day battery offers up to four days of charge-free tracking. The smartwatch's GPS allows users to view their pace and distance at the same time. It also records elevation climbed, split times and views a map of their walk, run, bike ride and other means of transportation.

Moreover, the new Fitbit tracker 2017 allows the user to swim in a pool up to 50 meters since it has a water resistance feature. James Park, co-founder and the company's CEO, said in a statement, "With Ionic, we will deliver what consumers have not yet seen in a smartwatch - a health and fitness first platform combines the power of personalization and deeper insights with our most advanced technology to date, unlocking opportunities for unprecedented health tracking capabilities in the future."

Ionic follows a line of innovative and famous Fitbit products, such as the Fitbit Suge, Fitbit Blaze and Fitbit Charge 2, that redefined how people learn about and manage their health. As the new tracker continues to achieve their promise by offering more personalized features, coupled with an engaging experience and sleek design, it can help save lives.

Meanwhile, users can use the Fitbit app gallery offering a range of health and fitness applications such as the Fitbit Coach — which allows them to work out anytime and anywhere with audio coaching and bodyweight exercise clip from the multi-color screen of the smartwatch. This personal training app also lets them choose from a few coach options and build a workout program based on their activity level.

Fitbit Ionic is available for presale and will go on sale in October for $299.99. It will also be available in an Adidas special edition, but this version will launch in 2018.