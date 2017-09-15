New 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' character trailer features Piccolo's combos

Goku in "Dragon Ball FighterZ" YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America

Among the latest character trailers that Bandai Namco has released for "Dragon Ball FighterZ" is that of Piccolo's. The trailer for the character featured the move combos that he is bringing to the game.

Piccolo's trailer follows the character trailers for Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks. It runs for 30 seconds, but it is enough to showcase the character's skills in kicking serious butt. Reliance, speed, and projectiles are parts of Piccolo's arsenal in the game. Piccolo can launch into a super-fireball style of attack which can send enemies flying across the ring. He can also set up mini projectiles around his opponent so it can strike in succession and therefore inflict more damage.

When it comes to speed, expect that Piccolo to be just as fast as his anime counterpart. He can use his speed to his advantage in both offense and defense, most especially offense as he can quickly attack his opponent. What is seen in the trailer is just a glimpse of the character's fighting style so far. Still, this is enough to excite fans.

Bandai Namco recently gave out details for the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" beta. This closed beta testing will be on Sept. 16 and Sept. 17, and will feature 11 characters that will be present in the game. These characters include SS Vegeta, SS Goku, SS Teen Gohan, Cell, Frieza's final form, Majin Buu, Piccolo, Future Trunks, Krillin, Android 18, and Android 16.

PlayStation 4 owners from Europe can register here while North America users can register here. Those on Xbox One will be chosen through the Xbox Insider Hub Program. For those who will not be able to participate in the beta testing, there will be another beta in January which is a bonus for those who have pre-ordered. The January beta will also include the early unlocks of two characters: SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta as well as two exclusive avatars for lucky testers to access.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will come out on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2018.