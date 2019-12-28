New Year Honours for new Bishop of Dover and Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi

The new Bishop of Dover, the Rt Rev Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and Soul Survivor founder Mike Pilavachi are among the Christians to have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Bishop Hudson-Wilkin was consecrated last month in a service at St Paul's Cathedral joined by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York.

Before that, she was hugely popular as the chaplain to the Speaker of the House of Commons for nine years, having provided pastoral support through the tumultuous Brexit debates, the Westminster Bridge terrorist attack, and the tragic murder of MP Jo Cox.

She succeeded Trevor Willmott as Bishop of Dover following his retirement in May.

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow praised her at the time as "one of the warmest, kindest and most loving people I have ever met".

"She has an unfailing sense of duty and an ability – more than she would herself ever know – to bring comfort in times of tragedy," he said.

She has received an OBE for services to young people and the Church of England.

Pilavachi is the co-founder and leader of Soul Survivor, the Watford-based Christian youth movement.

After being a fixture of the Christian summer for decades, 2019 saw the last ever Soul Survivor youth festival - although the movement continues.

Speaking to Christian Today earlier this year, Pilavachi said that he wanted to hand on the baton to a new generation of youth leaders.

"I have loved seeing God at work and people coming to know Jesus; that is such a privilege," he said.

"We have loved the young people and I will miss seeing them in that setting. But we absolutely know it's right and we said years ago that we hoped that one day, when God said stop, we would hear him and stop.

"God never said He'll build my Soul Survivor, He said, "I'll build my church." And we've existed for a season to serve the Church; now we're handing on the baton, others will take it on and do a better job."

He has been awarded an OBE for services to young people.

Other Christians recognised include:

Rev Elizabeth Jack, Chaplain-in-Ordinary to the Queen and founder of Richmond's Hope for services to Bereaved Children and the community in Edinburgh

The Very Rev David Delargy for services to music and charity in Northern Ireland

The Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, former Dean of Bristol and new Dean of Westminster for services to faith and to vulnerable communities in Bristol

The Very Rev Stephen McBrearty for services to criminal justice

Rev Martin O'Hagan for services to music and charity in Northern Ireland

Rev Eugene Damien O'Hagan for services to Music and charity in Northern Ireland

Rev Canon David Wilbraham, National Police Chaplain, for services to policing

The Rt Rev Alvin Blake, a bishop in the Calvary Church of God in Christ, for services to the community in Luton

Rev John Fieldsend for services to Holocaust education

Elivs impersonator Rev Wynne Roberts for charitable services