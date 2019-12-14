New reflection series from Church of England highlights value of every day work

The Church of England is launching a new campaign to help Christians see the difference that their faith makes in the workplace.

Everyday Faith is a three-week programme starting on January 12 that will provide daily Bible readings, reflections and prayers focusing on how the Christian faith inspires our work.

There are also inspirational stories from a London Underground worker, a teacher, hairdresser, plumber, nurse, police officers and a retired couple.

From doing the school run, to volunteering in the community, or being in the office, Everyday Faith will utilise an app, social media, and animations to show how even the smallest aspects of working life, whether paid or unpaid, matter to God and make a difference to others.

Churches are being encouraged to get involved by hosting a regular 'This Time Tomorrow' slot during their Sunday services, giving space for members of the congregation to share what their working day looks like and how their faith applies in that context.

The Bishop of Gloucester, Rachel Treweek, who has authored some of the reflections, said: "Living and sharing a Jesus shaped life, that's what everyday faith is all about. It's being with people in the places where they are, places of pain and struggle as well as places of ease and joy."

Everyday Faith is part of the Church of England's Setting God's People Free programme, aimed at encouraging people to live out their faith in their worklives from Monday to Saturday lives, but also further afield such as in the gym, doing the shop or laundry, serving in clubs or being out on the school run.

Dr Nick Shepherd, Director of the Setting God's People Free programme, said: "Going to church is a vital part of a living faith, but so is going to work or school, going on the school run or helping with a community project as a volunteer.

"The Everyday Faith campaign is about highlighting the vital ministry that we have Monday to Saturday through our ordinary lives."

Find out more at www.churchofengland.org/everydayfaith