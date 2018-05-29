New law protecting religious conscience rights of adoption agencies signed into law in Kansas

Pixabay/Pexels Representative image: Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has approved a legislation that would protect the conscience rights of religious adoption and foster care homes.

New legislation that protects the religious rights of foster care and adoption agencies has been signed into law by Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The bill, known as S.B. 284, was passed in the House by a vote of 63-58 and approved in the Senate by a vote of 24-15.

The new law will prevent the government from rescinding licenses of faith-based foster care or adoption homes on the basis of the agenyc's "objection to performing, assisting, counseling, recommending, consenting to, referring or otherwise participating in a placement that violates such agency's sincerely held religious beliefs."

The bill was signed by Colyer at the Youth Horizons Kinloch Price Boys Ranch, which assists troubled youth.

"The actions taken in this bill will prevent discrimination against faith-based agencies of any faith, of any creed, of any religion," the governor said, according to Christian News Network.

The passage of S.B. 284 came after Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin signed similar legislation into law on May 11.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) commended Kansas and Oklahoma, saying the two states are "keeping kids first" by allowing foster care and adoption agencies to operate according to their religious convictions.

S.B. 284, however, has drawn criticism from some homosexual advocacy groups, which voiced concerns that the measure would discourage LGBT couples from adopting children.

Lori Ross, founder and CEO of FosterAdopt Connect, described the signing of the bill as a "sad day for the kids in Kansas."

"There's nobody, myself included, that says a religious-based organization doesn't have a right to practice whatever their deeply held religious beliefs are. When it becomes a problem is when public dollars are being used to fund a service," Ross said, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Jim Barnett, a former state senator and a Republican candidate for governor, expressed concern that the new law would attract lawsuits. He also said that it could discourage people and businesses from moving into Kansas.

Julian Thomas, founder of St. Nick Adoptions, defended the legislation saying it is not about discrimination but rather about removing the risk of litigation against groups that run their agencies according to their beliefs.

"Christian agencies should be able to exercise their Christian beliefs in doing something that is as personal and spiritual as building a family," she said.

Apart from Kansas and Oklahoma, similar measures have been enacted in Virginia, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas.

The USCCB is also throwing its support behind the Child Welfare Provider Inclusion Act of 2017, legislation introduced at the federal level aimed at preventing the federal and state governments from discriminating against child welfare providers on the basis of the agencies' religious beliefs or moral conviction.