New government called to protect life after election

Christian advocacy group CARE is calling on the new government to introduce "laws that protect the value of life and support the most vulnerable".

It was a victorious night for Boris Johnson and the Conservative party after securing a comfortable majority in the Commons to take forward their Brexit agenda.

Despite the focus on Brexit during the election, there were other important campaign promises by the parties, some of which, like abortion, were of special concern to Christians.

Leaders in both the Catholic and Anglican Churches, as well as Christian campaign groups, had challenged pledges ahead of the election by both Labour and the Lib Dems to decriminalise abortion.

While the Conservative Party did not make a similar promise, it has in the past moved forward after an election victory with changes to the law that were not outlined in its manifesto, such as happened with the introduction of same-sex marriage.

CARE said that with the election over, it wanted to see the government use its powers to protect life.

Among its calls are the restoration of devolution to Northern Ireland to reverse the imposition of radical new abortion laws in the province.

It also asks the government to protect free speech and religious liberty for all, and bring an end to foreign aid spending to promote abortion overseas.

"Our work to be a voice for truth in the corridors of power goes on," CARE said.

CARE has published a prayer for Christians to use for Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his election victory.

It prays for Johnson to be a "man of integrity" who will "inspire unity":

Sovereign Lord,

Please grant extraordinary wisdom and insight to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Help him to be a man of integrity who will inspire unity and loyalty

And to fulfil your merciful will for our nation,

Amen.