New government called to protect life after election

Staff writer
Reuters

Christian advocacy group CARE is calling on the new government to introduce "laws that protect the value of life and support the most vulnerable". 

It was a victorious night for Boris Johnson and the Conservative party after securing a comfortable majority in the Commons to take forward their Brexit agenda. 

Despite the focus on Brexit during the election, there were other important campaign promises by the parties, some of which, like abortion, were of special concern to Christians.

Leaders in both the Catholic and Anglican Churches, as well as Christian campaign groups, had challenged pledges ahead of the election by both Labour and the Lib Dems to decriminalise abortion. 

While the Conservative Party did not make a similar promise, it has in the past moved forward after an election victory with changes to the law that were not outlined in its manifesto, such as happened with the introduction of same-sex marriage.

CARE said that with the election over, it wanted to see the government use its powers to protect life. 

Among its calls are the restoration of devolution to Northern Ireland to reverse the imposition of radical new abortion laws in the province. 

It also asks the government to protect free speech and religious liberty for all, and bring an end to foreign aid spending to promote abortion overseas. 

"Our work to be a voice for truth in the corridors of power goes on," CARE said. 

CARE has published a prayer for Christians to use for Prime Minister Boris Johnson following his election victory.

It prays for Johnson to be a "man of integrity" who will "inspire unity": 

Sovereign Lord, 

Please grant extraordinary wisdom and insight to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

Help him to be a man of integrity who will inspire unity and loyalty

And to fulfil your merciful will for our nation, 

Amen. 

Most Read

  1. Hillsong pastor Brian Houston says it's 'an honour' to pray for Donald Trump in the White House

  2. Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell is now a pastor

  3. Four things 'Inflatable Jesus' taught me

  4. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Ethiopian prime minister, Nobel Peace Prize winner and an evangelical

  5. Evangelicals call for hope after 'historic' general election hands Boris Johnson a comfortable majority

  6. How to engage the local community in your church Christmas service

  7. The three wise women in the Christmas story

  8. 'They' is Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2019

  9. 'Palliative care is a human right' - symposium at the Vatican challenges 'culture of euthanasia'

More News

  1. mac-powell

    Third Day's Mac Powell on wife's brain aneurysm: 'Each day has been more positive than the day before'

  2. reinhard-bonnke

    Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke dies aged 79

  3. emilio-estevez

    Emilio Estevez remembers his dad shouting the Lord's Prayer 'at the top of his lungs' while being arrested

  4. kanye-west-joel-osteen

    Kanye West and Joel Osteen are planning supersize event at Yankee Stadium

  5. malawi-orphans

    Please stop volunteering in orphanages, Christians told

  6. justin-bieber

    Justin Bieber starts leading his 122 million Instagram followers in prayer

  7. pole-dancing

    Prostitution: the hidden injustice no-one is talking about