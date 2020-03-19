New Church guidance issued to keep funerals safe during coronavirus pandemic

The number of people able to attend a funeral will be limited during the coronavirus pandemic under new guidelines brought in by the Church of England.

The new advice has been issued "to ensure funerals can continue safely amid the current restrictions" on gathering in large numbers in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

While Christian funerals can continue, the Church of England said they would need to be adapted due to the "exceptional circumstances".

Recommendations include limiting the number of people able to attend to immediate family only and using technology to capture the service for those self-isolating at home.

For those who do attend in person, they are to observe social distancing guidelines by refraining from shaking hands or hugging others.

The Church of England said that while the changes would be "very difficult" for some, they were being introduced "to protect everyone".

The Bishop of Gloucester, the Rt Rev Rachel Treweek, said: "When someone we love dies, it is a time of great sadness.

"Funerals are significant events to mark the end of a person's life here on earth, and family and friends come together to express grief, give thanks for the life lived and commend the person into God's keeping.

"As we adapt to the threat of COVID-19 in our society, the nature of funerals is having to change because we all need to be keeping people safe in line with government guidelines.

"However, while funerals are going to be different for the foreseeable future, we remain committed to offering pastoral and spiritual support as we share the love and hope of Jesus Christ."