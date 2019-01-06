New £2.7 million fund to prevent parental conflict

(Photo: Unsplash/Juliane Liebermann)

A new £2.7 million fund has been launched by the Government to tackle the harmful effects of parental conflict on children.

The Government said conflict between parents could significantly affect the emotional and social development of children, and harm their career prospects in later life.

It defines parental conflict as anything from a lack of warmth and emotional distance, to verbal abuse.

The fund is specifically aimed at disadvantaged families with parents in low income jobs, out of work, or struggling with physical or mental health conditions.

£1.6 million of the fund will go towards expanding digital support services to help parents find help more easily online.

Grants are also being offered to businesses and charities to help develop digital services, particularly those geared towards parents with low digital skills.

Welfare minister Justin Tomlinson said the fund would help parents repair their relationships, resolve conflict and provide a safer environment for their children to grow up in.

'Conflict between parents can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on children, and it's often caused by external stresses. We want families experiencing problems to have easier access to help,' he said.

Potential applicants can register their interest from 11 January 2019 and apply between 21 January and 15 February 2019. More information is available on the Reducing Parental Conflict Challenge Fund website.