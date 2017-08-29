Netflix's 'Friends From College' confirms season two renewal

Cast of "Friends From College" Netflix, Inc.

Streaming giant, Netflix, continues their goal to produce quality, original TV shows. "Friends From College," a comedy series starring Keegan-Michael Key and Cobie Smulders recently got renewed.

According to Variety, much like the first season, the upcoming renewal will also feature 8 episodes. It is unclear if it will also run a half-hour each episode.

"Friends From College" centers around six Harvard graduates, who reunited in their late 30s. This chaotic group of friends ended the last season in an equally messed up turmoil. Apart from Key and Smulders, the cast also includes Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon, Jae-Suh Park, and Billy Eichner.

The cliffhanger ending kept viewers on their toes, but Netflix subscribers know better than to expect a follow up season. Other Netflix originals, such as "Sense8" and "Girlboss" were two popular shows which were no longer renewed for another season by the streaming network.

Fortunately, "Friends From College" joins "A Series of Unfortunate Events," "Glow," and "13 Reasons Why" as some of the shows that were not cancelled.

The first season which premiered on July 14 was not well received by the critics. It gained less than sparkling reviews including a 24 percent critics rating and 72 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite that, regular viewers enjoyed the show, which was created by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. Stoller serves as the director of the series and Delbanco as the writer.

The show was inspired by their time at Harvard. Close to reality, the series reflects the complexities of adult relationships, from friendship and romance to escaping or embracing nostalgia.

Overall, the strong ensemble cast carried the show from start to finish. Hopefully, the cast retains its chemistry in the upcoming episodes.

Stoller is best known for directing "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" and "Neighbours." Smulders is famous for her role as the whiskey-drinking Canadian, Robin Scherbatsky in another ensemble comedy, "How I Met Your Mother." Key starred in the comedy series, "Key & Peele."