Netflix's 'Black Mirror' season 4 news: Jodie Foster will direct

A screen capture from Netflix's "Black Mirror" season 4 trailer Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix released a trailer for the fourth season of the science fiction anthology "Black Mirror" at the Edinburgh International Festival on Friday, Aug. 25. It is expected to drop later this year.

The brief teaser unveiled the titles of the six standalone episodes, without any particular order of release.

"USS Callister" stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, and Michaela Coel. The episode is directed by Toby Haynes who has helmed episodes of "Dr. Who" and "Sherlock." It is written by Charlie Brooker and William Bridges.

"Arkangel" features cast members, Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding, and Owen Teague. This episode is rumored to evolve around a mother and daughter relationship. It is directed by Oscar-winning actress, Jodie Foster, and is written by Charlie Brooker.

The third episode revealed in the trailer is titled "Hang the DJ." It stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole, and George Blagden. At the helm will be "Game of Thrones" and "The Sopranos" director, Tim Van Patten. This episode is also written by the show creator, Charlie Brooker.

"Crocodile" is the fourth episode in the list and it is headlined by Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower, and Kiran Sonia Sawar. John Hillcoat will be this episode's director, while Brooker is still the writer.

The second to the last episode in the list is "Metalhead," which features Maxine Peake, Jake Davies, and Clint Dyer. "American Gods" director David Slade leads this particular episode.

"Black Museum" is the sixth episode in the list, although it remains unclear whether it will be the season finale. The cast includes Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright, and Babs Olusanmokun. In the director's chair is Colm McCarthy. As with the previous episodes, Brooker is the writer.

The anthology became known for dystopian themes that challenge man in the comfort and terror of the twists and turns of technology. However, series creator Brooker previously announced that "Black Mirror" season 4 will have "strikingly different tones and looks".

He told Telegraph that the latest season will now be much more overtly comic than anything they have ever done.

The show became known for "predicting" the future, such as the "Waldo Moment" episode where viewers related it to the election of Donald Trump.

Netflix continued to air the show for 12 episodes in 2015, six episodes in 2016, and will distribute six episodes late this year. "Black Mirror" originally debuted on the United Kingdom's Channel 4 from 2011 to 2014.