Netflix September 2017 updates: New series and returning shows detailed

A great many things are ready to be learned once again from "Bojack Horseman" as it returns on Netflix for its fourth season. YouTube/Netflix

The end of August and the start of September is a cause for hype for television and movie buffs alike as Netflix refreshes its monthly roster of new TV shows, movies, and original series.

After the reportedly discreet August run of Netflix, the internet television giant starts the autumn with impressive new titles. These titles are mainly new shows, old movies and several of Netflix' original series returning for another season.

Subscribers expecting something new on Netflix are in for a treat as the first season of "Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light" has arrived on Netflix available on the first day of September. Another season 1 show is about sentient "elven" building block toys, "Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale." More importantly, "Star Trek: Discovery" begins in Netflix in late September and is sure to get the Star Trek fans excited.

The rest of the season 1 originals are "Maniac," "Apaches," "The Confession Tapes," "Fire Chasers," "Greenhouse Academy, "American Vandal," "Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father," "Big Mouth," "The Magic School Bus Rides Again," and "Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip," available all throughout September.

One of the returning shows announced for September is season 3 for "Narcos," which follows the struggles of the Drug Enforcement Agency against the Medelin Cartel, only this time their efforts are more aimed toward Pablo Escobar's successors. Also returning is "Archer," a superhero series about a millionaire turned "Robin Hood" Oliver Queen as he fights crime and super villains alike as the famed "Green Arrow," now on its eighth season.

"Gotham," the series about the origin story of characters of the "Batman" universe, particularly Commissioner Gordon, is also coming back for its third season. BBC's popular drama "Call the Midwife," now in its fifth season, is also returning on air.

"Bojack Horseman," the show about an intelligent horse on his existential journey, now on its fourth season, will also be returning. Last but not the least, "The Walking Dead" season 7 is also to be available early in September.

Those are just the series. Also included in the September lineup are movies both new and old, as well as some Netflix original movies which can be seen on their official website. Netflix offers a plethora of ways to spend September and will surely leave viewers glued to their screens.