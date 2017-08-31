Entertainment
Evangelicals and the Nashville Statement: What is the point?
What the Church can learn from Marvel's The Defenders
Nigeria: Two Christian men killed, three women and a baby kidnapped
A new dawn: Catholics and Protestants have a shocking amount in common, new Pew research finds
Horrified daughter discovers human remains poking out of mother's grave
Houston floods show that churches should act first, ask questions later
'We are all made in the image of God': Church leaders join forces to denounce Nashville Statement
Pope Francis to world leaders: 'listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor'
Mother of Christian girl in foster care was born to Muslim parents
US Episcopal Church head appeals for Hurricane Harvey relief effort

Netflix September 2017 releases: Lineup includes 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action film

Vincenzo Castelo

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television remote in this illustration photograph.REUTERS/Mike Blake

Streaming juggernaut Netflix has released the list of movies and shows for the month of September. The lineup has a good mix of classics as well as recent releases along with renewed seasons of some shows.

According to Variety, Netflix will be streaming some Disney classics such as the animated "Hercules" and "Mulan." One notable movie that will be airing in September is the live-action adaptation of the classic "Beauty and the Beast." The live-action film features Emma Watson as the Disney princess Belle and does not stray too far away from the original source material. Considered to be a faithful adaptation of the animated classic, the movie airs on Sept. 19.

Jerry Seinfeld, the comedic giant of the early '90s, will have his new special "Jerry Before Seinfeld" as well, wherein Seinfeld will be following his previous stand-up routine.

He will be discussing his past and present, and everything in between, with his signature comedic style. It was reported at the beginning of the year that Seinfeld was given $100 million by Netflix for the show. The stand-up comedy will air on Sept. 19.

The third season of "Gotham" will also be arriving on Sept. 21. With the heated events of "Gotham's" last season, fans are sure to want to relive what happened on their favorite New York-inspired show prior to the premiere of season 4 on FOX.

The Quentin Tarantino classic "Pulp Fiction" is set to be available for streaming on the first day of September along with the critically acclaimed Brazilian gangster-inspired movie "City of God." Darren Aronofsky's film "Requiem for a Dream" is included on the list, which will be aired on the same day, along with the terrifying classic "Jaws."

"Pocahontas" will join the list as well, featuring the first time America was discovered by the British as well as the budding romance between Pocahontas and British sailor John Smith. "Pocahontas" will be available on Sept. 14.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY