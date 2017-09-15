Entertainment
Netflix renews 'Atypical' for extended 10-episode second season

Leovic Arceta

Netflix has renewed "Atypical" for a second season.Facebook/ AtypicalNetflix

Last month, streaming giant Netflix brought viewers one of the most unique dark comedy series in "Atypical," a coming of age story about an 18-year old on the autism spectrum. On Wednesday, the service announced that it is bringing back the show for a 10-episode second season.

The decision was a relatively quick one for Netflix, as the show has been available on the streaming platform for only over a month. This might be a reflection of the show's viewership, and the fans' response to the heartfelt comedy. The sophomore season will be getting an increased number of episodes, with the network ordering an expanded 10-episode season, up from the first season's eight episodes.

"Atypical" was created, written, and executively produced by Robia Rashid, who also worked on popular sitcoms "How I Met Your Mother" and "Will and Grace."

The confirmation of the show's second season surely comes as a major relief for the show's writers and producers, as Netflix recently made headlines because of its cancellations of a number of high-profile projects like "Sense8" and "The Get Down."

The company's Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings has previously said that the service's "hit ratio is too high," and is looking forward to more cancellations in the future. "Our hit ratio is way too high right now. So, we've canceled very few shows," the executive said. "I'm always pushing the content team: We have to take more risk; you have to try more crazy things. Because we should have a higher cancel rate overall.

"Atypical" stars Keir Gilchrist as the protagonist Sam Gardner; Jennifer Jason Leigh as Elsa, Sam's mother; and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Casey, Sam's younger sister.

The announcement of the show's second season did not come with many details, so far it is not yet known when fans can rejoin Sam in his adventures in "Atypical."

