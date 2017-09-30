Netflix October 2017 new movies, TV shows: Halloween selection promises thrilling time for viewers
Halloween is four weeks away but streaming service Netflix is already prepping its selections for all thrill-loving fans and viewers.
"Stranger Things" is returning for its second season and it promises to be more frightening than season 1. Between Millie Bobby Brown returning as Eleven and references to "Thriller" and "Ghostbusters," the hit TV series has an exciting season up ahead this October.
For those looking for an even scarier ride, there is "Cult of Chucky" (2017), the latest in the "Chucky" films that defined a generation's fear of dolls. The killer doll and his equally terrifying wife are back to terrorize their newest human victim, Nica (Fiona Dourif).
Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999) is also coming to Netflix this October, bringing with it Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and a wild one-night exploration of sex and desire.
Cult favorite "Donnie Darko" (2001) joins the party next month as well, which means a new generation of teenagers can watch Jake Gyllenhaal as a rabbit-haunted troubled teenager. The film also stars Drew Barrymore and Jena Malone.
Of course, Netflix also has a collection of comedy and family-friendly films for the fainthearted this Halloween.
"Miss Congeniality" (2000), "Smurfs: The Lost Village" (2017) and "Meet the Robinsons" (2007) will all be available for streaming on Netflix this October.
Below is the full list of TV shows and movies that will be coming to Netflix this October.
October 1
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman: Season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks: Season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
October 2
- Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
- Sleeping with Other People
October 3
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
October 4
- Raw
October 5
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1
- Schitt's Creek: Season 3
- The Fosters: Season 5
October 6
- ID-0: Season 1
- Skylanders Academy: Season 2
- Suburra: Season 1
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson
- Word Party: Season 3
October 7
- Middle Man
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
October 10
- The Skyjacker's Tale
- Christina P: Mother Inferior
October 11
- Donnie Darko
October 12
- Fe de etarras
October 13
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial
- Kingdom of Us
- MINDHUNTER: Season 1
- Super Monsters: Season 1
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4
October 15
- LEGO: City: Season 1Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- West Coast Customs: Season 6
October 17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
- Slasher: Guilty Party
October 19
- Wedding Unplanned
October 20
- 1922
- Haters Back Off: Season 2
- One of Us
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story
- Wheelman
October 23
- While We're Young
- Meet the Robinsons
October 24
- Wanted: Season 1
- Wanted: Season 2
- The Mist: Season 1
October 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro: Season 2
October 26
- Strange Weather
October 27
- Stranger Things 2
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold
October 28
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
October 30
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States
October 31
- Zumbo's Just Desserts: Season 1