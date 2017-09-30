Netflix October 2017 new movies, TV shows: Halloween selection promises thrilling time for viewers

A screenshot from the "Stranger Things" season 2 San Diego Comic-Con 2017 trailer. YouTube/Netflix

Halloween is four weeks away but streaming service Netflix is already prepping its selections for all thrill-loving fans and viewers.

"Stranger Things" is returning for its second season and it promises to be more frightening than season 1. Between Millie Bobby Brown returning as Eleven and references to "Thriller" and "Ghostbusters," the hit TV series has an exciting season up ahead this October.

For those looking for an even scarier ride, there is "Cult of Chucky" (2017), the latest in the "Chucky" films that defined a generation's fear of dolls. The killer doll and his equally terrifying wife are back to terrorize their newest human victim, Nica (Fiona Dourif).

Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" (1999) is also coming to Netflix this October, bringing with it Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman and a wild one-night exploration of sex and desire.

Cult favorite "Donnie Darko" (2001) joins the party next month as well, which means a new generation of teenagers can watch Jake Gyllenhaal as a rabbit-haunted troubled teenager. The film also stars Drew Barrymore and Jena Malone.

Of course, Netflix also has a collection of comedy and family-friendly films for the fainthearted this Halloween.

"Miss Congeniality" (2000), "Smurfs: The Lost Village" (2017) and "Meet the Robinsons" (2007) will all be available for streaming on Netflix this October.

Below is the full list of TV shows and movies that will be coming to Netflix this October.

October 1

88 Minutes

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song

Before Midnight

Blood Diamond

Boogie Nights

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cleverman: Season 2

Death Sentence

Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Eagle vs. Shark

Eyes Wide Shut

Generation Iron 2

Ghost Patrol

I Love You, Man

Ice Guardians

Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1

Made of Honor

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Must Love Dogs

Never Let Me Go

No Reservations

Penelope

PJ Masks: Season 1

Set Up

The Reaping

Tokyo Idols

Tommy Boy

Vanished

Veronica

October 2

Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown

Sleeping with Other People

October 3

13 Demons

Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth

Cult of Chucky

The Survivalist

October 4

Raw

October 5

Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen): Season 1

Schitt's Creek: Season 3

The Fosters: Season 5

October 6

ID-0: Season 1

Skylanders Academy: Season 2

Suburra: Season 1

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Word Party: Season 3

October 7

Middle Man

Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life

October 10

The Skyjacker's Tale

Christina P: Mother Inferior

October 11

Donnie Darko

October 12

Fe de etarras

October 13

El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial

Kingdom of Us

MINDHUNTER: Season 1

Super Monsters: Season 1

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

The Babysitter

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 4

October 15

LEGO: City: Season 1Money

OtherLife

She Makes Comics

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses

West Coast Customs: Season 6

October 17

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Slasher: Guilty Party

October 19

Wedding Unplanned

October 20

1922

Haters Back Off: Season 2

One of Us

Smurfs: The Lost Village

The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story

Wheelman

October 23

While We're Young

Meet the Robinsons

October 24

Wanted: Season 1

Wanted: Season 2

The Mist: Season 1

October 25

The Hateful Eight

The Final Master

La Querida del Centauro: Season 2

October 26

Strange Weather

October 27

Stranger Things 2

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold

October 28

Pup Star: Better 2Gether

October 30

Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States

October 31