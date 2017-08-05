Netflix includes 'The Defenders,' 'Wet Hot American Summer,' 'The Matrix' trilogy in August lineup

Netflix continues to bring a very entertaining summer as it releases a fun and adventure-filled line-up of great films and original series to television lovers this August. Highlights include the Marvel series "The Defenders," "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later" and a couple of films from the Wachowskis.

The Netfilx Original series "The Defenders" is coming to TV screens on Aug. 18. The much-awaited series will see four heroes, each with his or her own series, come together to defeat a common enemy. Hailed as the "Avengers" of television, the show will feature the titular characters from "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage" and "Iron Fist."

Another major Netflix Original is the return of the satirical comedy ensemble cast of "Wet Hot American Summer" in a sequel series dubbed "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later." Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Rudd and many others will be reprising their roles from the 2001 original movie and the 2015 prequel series "First Day of Camp."

Even though the series "Sense 8" will not be returning for its two-hour finale until 2018, the month of August will have its share of excellent entertainment from the filmmaker siblings Lana and Lilly Wachowski. "Cloud Atlas," the Wachowskis' three-hour science fiction epic starring big names like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant and Hugo Weaving, will be streaming on Netflix this month.

Another science fiction epic from the siblings to stream this month is "The Matrix" trilogy. One of the most iconic and influential films in recent history, the 1999 original film spawned the sequels "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions."

Other notable additions include the sports investigative documentary film "Icarus," which tackles a Russian conspiracy during the 2014 Sochi Games; "Founder," a dark success story about the founder of McDonald's which stars Michael Keaton; and the Japanese manga-based series "Death Note," which became controversial for not casting Asian actors in major roles.