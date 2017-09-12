'Neo Yokio' release date, trailer news: 'Big Hero 6'-inspired action-fantasy anime features Jaden Smith, Jude Law

Promotional photo of the upcoming anime "Neo Yokio" for Netflix. Facebook/ NeoYokioNetflix

An upcoming animated show in the style of "Big Hero 6" titled "Neo Yokio" is set to premiere later this month featuring the voice talents of Jaden Smith and Jude Law.

The trailer for the new Netflix anime series just got released recently which showed a city in a New York-type setting called "Neo Yokio." There are strong hints to the Disney movie "Big Hero 6" which was showcased in a place called San Fransokyo, a hybrid of San Francisco and Tokyo that featured qualities from both cities. In that regard, Neo Yokio contains similar Manhattan skylines while having the bright and futuristic aesthetic of Japan's capital.

At the center of the anime is a boy named Kaz Kaan (Jaden Smith), the youngest of a family of "magistocrats", pink-haired demon slayers who liberated the city of Neo Yokio not too long ago. His demon-slaying has since been watered down into a mere side-hustle coordinated by his Aunt Agatha (Susan Sarandon). Kaan would rather concern himself with shopping, hockey, and mourning over his broken heart.

Along with Kaan is his trusted robot butler called Charles (Jude Law). His mechanized companion is able to fly and help him out if he gets caught in a tight spot.

Critically-acclaimed actor Law recently explained in an interview about the anime project, "I was just part of a really eccentric and exciting project that Ezra Koenig, who's the lead singer of Vampire Weekend — he wrote and conceived this animated series that's about to start, I believe on Netflix, called 'Neo Yokio.' I think Jaden Smith is playing this little boy called Kai in it, and I'm his butler. I'm this kind of huge robot butler called Charles, who is also a rocket ship."

"Neo Yokio" is set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix where all episodes will be available for streaming.