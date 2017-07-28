'Neko Atsume' version 1.10.0 update: Three more cats and more goodies

Things have been pretty slow in "Neko Atsume" for a while, especially if all the rare cats and regular ones have been collected so far. However, it comes as a nice surprise to know that the popular cat-collecting game has a new update, and it is an update that many experienced cat collectors will look forward to.

Just recently, "Neko Atsume" updated the game to version 1.10.0, which features a total of three new cats to collect — one rare cat, and two regular ones. It takes a bit of time to see these new cats in action, so make sure to purchase the new goodies that are also part of the update to be able to lure them in.

The one rare cat in this update is called Hermeowne, and one that Harry Potter fans would like. She is known to be gentle, and she wears a purple pointed hat on her head. The two rare cats are Chocola and Willow. Chocola is white, but with brown ears and mouth, and being forgetful is their main characteristic. Willow, on the other hand, is grey and white, and their main characteristic is guilelessness.

The cats in "Neko Atsume" are known for leaving out mementos, so what these three cats will give as a souvenir remains a mystery for now. What is certain is that purchasing the new goodies in the store can help in catching these new cats.

For players who want to catch Hermeowne in their yard, she will only come if the nightview egg bed is out. The nightview egg bed costs 38 gold fish. Other goodies include a lemon, orange, black and white, and choco mint versions of the cushions as well as a flat cardboard box, aluminum pot, white head space, and the green and purple versions of the grass cushions.