'Need for Speed Payback' release date, gameplay news: A brave new open world

An old Chevrolet Camaro will be included in the roster of racing cars available for "Need for Speed Payback." YouTube/Need for Speed

After going on a one-year hiatus, the video game "Need for Speed" is back — and better than ever. Just like previous versions of the racing franchise, "Need for Speed Payback" will feature an open world with a day and night mode.

Speaking with Gamespot, Will Ho, creative director for developer Ghost Games, talked about building an aesthetic that is effective in an open-world environment, his inspirations for the game and those police chases.

A lot of video game experts have praised the idea of open worlds especially in car racing video games, but they also noted that it has to be done the right way. A lifeless world with a few things here and there can dampen the experience of the player.

"Need for Speed Payback" has a far better open-world experience than its predecessors; it aims to keep the players in their cars, and not on their menus.

"I firmly believe that people who love their cars want to be in their cars all the time. It's the real-world fantasy of exploring aimlessly, finding other car lovers, discovering beautiful places, taking snapshots, and sharing stories. To paraphrase cliché, the journey is as interesting as the destination. That journey with your choices and your discoveries is your story," Ho explained.

Despite having similarities to other games, Ho quickly shut down any comparison. He said that their game is focused firmly on car culture and not on anything else that takes the players away from the cars that they've bought, customized and built.

Another element that Ho is excited about is the police chase. He said that it's not always about getting away but rather, they focused on the pressure it brings to the players.

Aside from these details, Ho did not reveal anything about game enhancements that players might get but teased that there will be some announcements soon.

"Need for Speed Payback" is set to be launched on Friday, Nov. 10. It will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.