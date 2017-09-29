'Need for Speed: Payback' news: New trailer released for upcoming racing game

An old 1960s/70s Chevrolet Camaro will be included in the roster of racing cars available for "Need for Speed: Payback." YouTube/Need for Speed

Fans of racing games will once again be able to satisfy their need for speed, as a new trailer for Electronic Arts' (EA) upcoming game "Need for Speed: Payback" has been released.

The new trailer welcomes players to Fortune Valley, a fictional city where players get to drive around their high-powered cars — American muscles, Japanese tuners, or European exotics, as well as some vintage models. It also showcases a multitude of challenges and activities to keep players busy in the game world. There are mini-games, collectibles, unlockables, car customization options, and of course, races.

The new game world resembles the locale of Las Vegas, which mostly consists of dust bowls and desert areas, along with a low population, meaning players will not have to worry about vehicular manslaughter while playing. The new "Need for Speed" installment will also make vintage cars available for collection and repair, and these might also be in one of the game's mini-challenges.

These vintage cars will come in the form of rusty and dilapidated car chassis, which players must find should they want to be able to drive the cars in their former glory. This will give players an incentive to explore the open-world environment of Fortune Valley.

Factions will also be coming back to the upcoming racing game, this time in an open-world environment, which may introduce a new twist to the feature. Heist escapes are also expected to be one of the most exhilarating aspects of "Need for Speed: Payback," as players will race against police cars to escape with their loot.

It is worth noting that while EA has introduced several open-world "Need for Speed" games, none of them have been as big as the one in "Payback." The upcoming 23rd installment of the franchise is reported to have the largest open-world in the "Need for Speed" history, making it one of the selling points of the game.

"Need for Speed: Payback" is set to be released on Nov. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.