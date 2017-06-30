Nearly half of Americans prefer religious freedom over sexual freedom, new study shows

x

Ben White/Unsplash

Under half of Americans believe religious freedom is most important in a clash over issues of faith and sexuality, according to a new study.

While just 48 per cent say religious freedom is more important when faith and sexuality clash, Nashville-based LifeWay Research finds one in four say sexual freedom is more important and more than one in four are unsure.

However, Christians and people of other faiths were more likely to choose religious freedom than those of no faith. And Catholics are more likely to choose sexual freedom over religious freedom than evangelicals. Just two per cent of evangelicals chose sexual freedom over religion.

Lifeway

Those in the South of the US were also more likely to adopt a conservative position.

'It's clear Americans value religious liberty,' said Scott McConnell, executive director of LifeWay Research. 'But when it comes to sex, they aren't sure religion should have the final word. That's especially true for younger Americans and those who aren't religious.'

LifeWay surveyed 1,000 Americans to get a big-picture look at how Americans view conflicts between religious views and sexuality, McConnell told Bob Smietana for Lifeway.

Overall, just one in 10 Americans say sexual freedom always matters most. Fourteen per cent say sexual freedom usually matters most. Thirty-one per cent say religious freedom always matters most, and 17 per cent say religious freedom usually matters most.