'NCIS' season 15 to feature Clayton Reeves in season premiere

A promotional image of "NCIS" season 15 premiere starring Duane Henry as Clayton Reeves. CBS website

Fans of "NCIS" will have another reason to anticipate the upcoming premiere of the show's 15th season, which is happening this month. Duane Henry is coming back to the series as the MI6 agent, Clayton Reeves.

Henry was spotted on the set of the show as it filmed the season debut, and fans would be happy to know that they would not need to wait long before seeing the character back in action. The character of Reeves appeared on the 14th season of the show, but did not do so during the premiere, and only appeared a few episodes into the season.

Although the character will be included in the upcoming season's opening, he still will not be appearing in every episode. When asked whether there would be more room for the character to appear more frequently on the show, Henry gave a very logical answer that fits the story that the show is trying to tell.

"It's not so much room and number, it's just about the character and what the stories are trying to portray," said Henry to Parade in a previous interview. "Obviously, it's got to make sense. You can't underestimate the intelligence of the audience, and the audience knows I'm an international agent and I won't always be involved in domestic cases. Therefore, I won't be in every episode."

Fans of the show are familiar with the action-packed character whose abilities and accent are reminiscent of the world's most famous spy, James Bond.

The team would probably need Reeves' help as based on the events of the previous season's finale, NCIS will be a bit under-staffed this coming season. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) are still trying to survive in Paraguay, while Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) will be heading to Congress for some important business.

"NCIS" will return for its 15th season on Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.