'NCIS' season 15 spoilers: Gibbs and McGee continue to struggle in rebel captivity

Promotional image of "NCIS" on CBS. Facebook/ NCIS

In the 15th season of "NCIS," Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) continue to struggle at the hands of rebels in the jungles of Paraguay.

In the trailer for the upcoming season premiere of the long-running hit show, Gibbs and McGee are shown getting roughed up by their captors. Their frustrations come to a point where they both go against each other in their cell, and Gibbs even lands a hard punch on McGee.

Back in the homeland, Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) is summoned at a Congressional hearing to explain the disappearance of Gibbs and McGee. He tells the judge that everyone is doing everything in their power to find the missing agents. However, the judge tells him sternly, "If you do have any new leads, you are to turn it over. Is that clear?" Vance appears shaken but remains composed, nonetheless. He knows that he needs to find the agents as soon as possible.

In last season's finale, McGee and his squad went on a mission in Paraguay where they were able to save some boys from a group of rebels who wanted to recruit them for war. However, Gibbs and McGee got caught in the process and were left behind unfortunately.

In a recent interview with Parade, executive producer Frank Cardea said that Gibbs would go through some changes in the new season as a result of their capture in Paraguay. He expressed, "I think what happens to Gibbs during that two months is going to change him a little bit. He'll still be the Gibbs we love, but he's going to be slightly different."

It remains to be seen how the captured agents will be rescued and how far into the season that will happen.

"NCIS" season 15 will return on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.