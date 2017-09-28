'NCIS' season 15 episode 2 release date news, spoilers: Gibbs and McGee must pass psych evaluation before investigating homicide

Promotional image of "NCIS" on CBS. Facebook/ NCIS

In the next episode of "NCIS," Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) prepare to investigate the corpse of a Navy Lieutenant. However, they first have to pass a psychological evaluation because of a prior traumatic experience.

The trailer for the upcoming installment titled "Twofer" was just released recently which showed a dead body dropping out of a coffin. This NCIS team is once again called in to examine the corpse of the Navy Lieutenant which appeared to have gone missing a year ago.

However, before Gibbs and McGee can dig into the investigation, they first need to get the approval of Dr. Grace Confalone (Laura San Giacomo).

In the season premiere, the two agents were in the custody of their captor Jefe (Emiliano Diez) on a remote ship in Paraguay. They got captured while rescuing some boys who were going to be recruited for Jefe's war.

Gibbs and McGee though were able to escape from their cell and headed to Jefe's quarters where they managed to get hold of a cellular phone. They got to contact NCIS headquarters who were able pinpoint the captives' exact location in Paraguay. A helicopter was sent to that destination and rescued Gibbs and McGee who fought their way to the deck of the ship.

With the hardship the agents went through, they are now expected to deal with that trauma before they can involve themselves in any future investigations. The appearance of Confalone to evaluate them will seemingly bring about some emotional conflict in the next episode.

The trailer hints that Gibbs may be able to get over the abduction trauma but McGee might encounter some obstacles along the way. He tells Gibbs, "You came home like it was nothing. I can't do that."

"NCIS" season 15 episode 2 will air on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.