'NCIS' season 14 episode 21 spoilers: Quinn makes time for family; Quinn and Torres' relationship takes center stage

Clarissa Partosa

A promotiona still for "NCIS"Twitter/NCIS_CBS

Special Agent Alexandra Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) will be taking time off the team's current case as she will attend to her mother's needs. Meanwhile, "NCIS" season 14 is currently shining the spotlight on Quinn and Special Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

On the next episode of "NCIS" season 14, titled "A Bowl of Cherries," Quinn will not be joining Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) on a case that involves tracking down a hacker that has infiltrated the personal files of a vice admiral.

"After a vice admiral's laptop is infected with ransomware, he enlists McGee (Sean Murray) and the NCIS team to track down the hacker before the computer virus eliminates his personal and professional files. Also, Alex takes time off to assist her mother, Marie Quinn (Mercedes Ruehl), after she receives a '911' text," the episode listing on The Futon Critic reads.

As seen from the episode photos from BuddyTV, Alex will be introducing her mother to the team before they step out of the NCIS headquarters.

Aside from Quinn's mother and Gibbs' ongoing case, one of the photos provided a sneak peek at Quinn having an intimate moment in the elevator with Torres. It appears that the show has put a spotlight on the two, featuring more of their stories individually and as a couple.

Previously on "NCIS," Torres was revealed to have lost the love of his life to cancer. Later on, it was also shown that Torres and Quinn had an intimate past when they were still stationed at the FLETC.

In the upcoming episode 21 of the show, Torres will be the main player as he will try to solve a case that involves one of his past assignments as an undercover agent with the use of his old notes and memory.

"NCIS" season 14 airs every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

