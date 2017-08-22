'NCIS: New Orleans' season 4 spoilers: Team to experience more drama, Brody to return?

A screenshot of a scene from "NCIS: New Orleans." Facebook/NCISNewOrleans

Season 4 of "NCIS: New Orleans" is just around the corner and there already are rumors on what fans can expect to see in the upcoming season, specifically involving the possible return of old cast members and more drama brewing between characters.

There is no confirmation yet, but the showrunners have mentioned reoccurring characters in the past, and it is possible that they may as well do good on their promise this coming season. According to the reports, Meredith Brody, played by Zoe McLellan, could possibly be returning for season 4.

McLellan's time in "NCIS: New Orleans" was abrupt, and there have been inquiries on whether her character would return to the show. In real life, the actress took on different acting projects, appearing in television shows like "Suits" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" this year.

At the end of the third season, audiences saw a darker side of protagonist Dwayne "King" Pride, played by Scott Bakula, wherein he lost his cool when things got out of hand with Mayor Douglas Hamilton, played by Steven Weber.

In line with past events, fans are wondering whether Pride will lose his job, be demoted or sidelined indefinitely. However, the writers of the show have been very careful about spilling the beans regarding what season 4 is going to be about.

It is also possible to see more development for Tammy Gregorio, who is played by Vanessa Ferlito. In the previous season, she became a victim of entrapment at the hands of her husband, Ethan McKinley, played by Ed Quinn.

Due to unfinished business, it is very likely that audiences will be seeing what happens next in this story, especially since the team is now dedicated to protecting her and her reputation.

"NCIS" will be airing its fourth season on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.