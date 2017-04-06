'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Kensi, Deeks go on an undercover mission
Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) will go on an undercover mission once again in episode 20 of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "From Havana with Love" reveals that Kensi will go undercover as a professional dancer in a Cuban club. On the other hand, Deeks will pretend to be a bathroom attendant.
Of course, their disguises are tied to a secret mission that they have to uncover. The summary reveals that the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) team will investigate a defense contractor after receiving a tip-off from a man named Victor Larmont (Lou Ferrigno Jr.).
Victor tells them that his wife is working on a nuclear-attack weapon. Not only that, it seems that Rebecca Larmont (Shanna Collins), the person of interest, is also selling Navy secrets to a foreign government. Victor also tells the group that he has the evidence on his claims, which motivates the NCIS team to look deeper into the case.
The upcoming episode looks fun, especially after the more serious story in episode 19 titled "767." In the previous episode, Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) tracked down criminals who planned to sell classified intel in Tokyo. They engaged in a shootout with the suspects that put the life of the civilians at risk.
Episode 20 of season 8 airs on Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will take one-week break and will air episode 21, titled "Battle Scars," on April 23.
The American television series is down to the last few episodes before the season finale. According to executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 will conclude with a cliffhanger, noted TVGuide.
He hinted, "Sam's life is going to change. Kensi and Deek's life is going to change based on the finale."
