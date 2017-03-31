'NCIS: LA' season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Team probes on defense contractor; Kensi shows off her dancing skills

The team investigates a contractor who might be selling Navy secrets in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8.

Titled "From Havana with Love," next week's episode will see the NCIS team look into a case tied to a foreign government. According to the official synopsis, the agents investigate Rebecca Larmont (Shanna Collins), a defense contractor who designed a nuclear attack weapon. She will be the center of a new investigation after her estranged husband, Victor Larmont (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), claims he can prove she is selling Navy secrets to a foreign government.

Meanwhile, Special Agent Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) ditches her usual tough look, as she goes undercover at the Cuban club where Victor works. She attempts to get new leads by working as a professional dancer in the establishment. Detective Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) accompanies her in the mission and goes undercover as the bathroom attendant.

Ruah will reportedly be dancing with actor George Akram, who is best known for playing Bernardo in the "West Side Story" Broadway revival. It is worth noting that dancing is in Ruah's wheelhouse as she previously won the Portugal version of "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2006. Depsite her dancing skills, the actress admitted she felt a bit nervous working with Akram. "He's a really good dancer," Ruah said with a laugh, "and I was little bit intimidated. But he was very sweet and he taught me a lot."

On another note, fans may see a "Densi" engagement very soon. Deeks has had three proposals in the past few seasons but something always goes wrong. As the current season inches closer to its final episode, it is believed that Deeks will finally pop the question for real.

Olsen recently caught up with TV Guide and he talked about what his character needed to do for the perfect "Densi" proposal. "Kensi's very demanding, so Deeks has got to up his game," Olsen stated. "When it actually happens, it's gonna have to be good."

The eighth season of "NCIS: Los Angeles" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.