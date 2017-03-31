Entertainment
NCAA Final Four predictions: Gonzaga Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels to be the last two teams standing

Vincent Alocada

The North Carolina Tar Heels lift the South Regional champions trophy after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats.Reuters/Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

While many have been upset with how the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) season has turned out, there is no denying that many are still looking forward to its Final Four event happening this April 1. Although "it's not over until it's over," as an adage goes, it is already predicted that the Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels will be the last two teams standing.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are considered the Cinderella in this year's NCAA season because of their disorganized defense. As the South Carolina Gamecocks is facing the Gonzaga Bulldogs, which are known for their great offensive, it is believed that the former will not further advance in their quest in this season of the NCAA. While there is no questioning that this season has been an exciting one for the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are just too disciplined and efficient for them to beat, experts suspect. 

On the other hand, basketball pundits also predict that the Oregon Ducks may not succeed in their quest against the North Carolina Tar Heels. While many thought that the team will not see the Final Four as they lost their forward Chris Boucher to a knee injury, they have proven that they can still be a force to reckon with as they stepped up their game, especially with Tyler Dorsey rising up to the occasion.

However, it is observed that Oregon Ducks are lacking in depth when it comes to their brand of play, especially manifested during their game with the Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight, when the Oregon Ducks started displaying signs of fatigue. Hence, it is suspected that the North Carolina Tar Heels will take advantage of this weakness, much more that this team is considered as one of fastest-paced and offense-efficient.

Meanwhile, reports claim that, between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels, more NCAA aficionados are in favor of the latter to win. However, whether the odds will translate into the actual results of the game or not, it can only be confirmed on April 1.

