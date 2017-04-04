NBA trade and free agency 2017 rumors: Pacers' Paul George, Bulls' Jimmy Butler likely to be traded off

While rumors claiming that Paul George and Jimmy Butler are being eyed for a trade-off have been around for quite a while now, the latest reports suggest that earlier reports may be more than just speculations.

According to reports, while George targets to join the Lakers in the event that he really leaves the Indiana Pacers, there is still no guarantee that he will find his way to the team he desires.

It is interesting to note that the Lakers currently have the no. 3 pick in the draft. However, in the event that they will be affected by even just one team in the lottery, they drop to no. 4, and their pick will be given to the Sixers and be eventually removed from the running.

Despite the rumors that George may soon say good-bye to his current team, though, it has been learned that several NBA sources have revealed that they are skeptical whether Pacers' head of basketball operations Larry Bird would really trade the player.

Allegedly, apart from the hassles of rebuilding his team, should George be traded, it is alleged that Bird may recognize the fact that Myles Turner, albeit good, cannot be a top 5 player material like George.

Advertisement

Butler, on the other hand, is said to be good as gone as far as his Chicago Bulls stint is concerned. While there is no questioning on his quality of play, it is said that management are doubtful of his leadership on the hard court.

Furthermore, while the Bulls have been supportive of their coach for two years, Fred Hoiberg, Butler has been vocal about his issues with him. In fact, it is said that the Bulls have been looking at the possibility of trading Butler since last year.

Meanwhile, sources also claim that The Knicks are committed to trading Carmelo Anthony in the offseason. Once Anthony has no problem with being traded off, it is said that The Knicks will have him replaced by Kansas Jayhawks small forward Josh Jackson.