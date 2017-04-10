'NBA Playgrounds' release date news: May launch announced; new game to feature 'NBA Jam' and 'NBA Streets' aesthetics

Saber Interactive's latest arcade-style basketball game "NBA Playgrounds" is set to be launched for several consoles next month, and it is going to bring a sense of nostalgia to gamers who have been playing the basketball video game series for many years now.

All 30 NBA teams are said to be featured in the new game. Even an extensive lineup of current and retired players are included and can be leveled up, according to IGN. Saber Interactive CEO Matt Karch said that "basketball is such a pick-up-and-play sport at heart" and the company wanted to bring that spirit into the game. "NBA Playgrounds" is also going to have "a lot of depth for hardcore pros who've mastered their game," but it is still suitable for anyone who wants to play.

The game, which will be published by Mad Dog, is rated E by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Karch also revealed that the game will have "hundreds of over-the-top dunks and moves." It can be played solo in the single-player mode, with friends in the local multiplayer mode, and with other players across the globe in the online play mode.

The game seems to sport the classic "NBA Jam" series player models and the "NBA Street" series design. Even people who watched the trailer of the new game expressed that its looks remind them so much of "NBA Jam." As for the gameplay, not much has been revealed through the trailer.

Although previously rumored to be a Nintendo Switch exclusive, according to Mic, it has been announced that the high-flying basketball video game "NBA Playgrounds" will be released also for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The game will be launched this May, but the exact release date is yet to be known.

The digital download for all platforms of the highly anticipated game is priced at $19.99.