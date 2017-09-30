NBA news: Jeremy Lin has high hopes for Brooklyn Nets this season

NBA star Jeremy Lin, who is now with the Brooklyn Nets, is shown in this photo. Reuters/Andrew Innerarity

Brooklyn Nets ace guard Jeremy Lin recently appeared on the Chinese show "Tencent" and expressed his hopes for his team to make it to the playoff this season.

In the media dialogue with his Chinese fans, Lin said that the off-season addition to the crew made him feel that this is a stronger team than in previous season. It seemed that Brook Lopez's trade did not impact the team's play as many had predicted.

On the subject of D'Angelo Russell joining the team, Lin said that the two of them will work well in how the team plays.

"Of course he can play at the 1, can play at the 2, but will probably first start at the 2. In our motion offense, 1, 2, 3 are all interchangeable. All positions has to be able to pass, play pick and roll," the NBA star explained.

In a statement, Russell said to Sporting News, "We just go. Whoever gets the ball, let's run. I think we're just basketball players trying to make the best of it." Russell added that he and Lin complement each other's game. Although slightly admitting to the redundancy of roles, Russell sees the Nets backcourt sharing the ball and being versatile with every play.

According to the Nets' guard, his team should not just rely on him during game day. He added that someone else needs to pass, attack or drive.

Lin suffered ankle and hamstring issues last season, but still managed to pull off 14.5 points per game with 5.1 assists. The Asian-American basketball sensation said that the coming season feels like his first year on the league. He shared that he wanted to win more games last season, but the most important thing was that he was happy with every game that he played.

On his second year with the Nets, the Harvard baller said that he leads his team by example. In locker rooms, Lin always speaks out to his team to give them specific instructions or a simple pep talk before the match.